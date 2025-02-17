Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.6 %

IDA stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.47 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.