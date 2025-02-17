Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.