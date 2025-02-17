Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

