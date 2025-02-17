Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

