Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,919.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,510.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.