Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Euroseas by 67.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 8.7% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

