Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the business of electronic sports, or competitive video gaming. These companies may develop or publish esports games, organize esports events, provide esports betting services, or offer products and services related to the esports industry. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to potentially profit from the growth and success of the rapidly expanding esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 3,560,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 410,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,058. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.84. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 479,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.70. 77,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,798. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 301,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,943. The company has a market capitalization of $499.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

See Also