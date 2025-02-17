EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.