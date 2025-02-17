ENI (E) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect ENI to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. ENI has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

