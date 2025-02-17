ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

ENEOS stock remained flat at C$10.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902. ENEOS has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.49.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.39 billion during the quarter.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

