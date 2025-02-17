Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,121,941 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

