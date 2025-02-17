Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $119,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

IBKR opened at $234.12 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

