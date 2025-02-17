Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 226,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,943 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $522,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

