Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Emmi Price Performance
EMLZF remained flat at $990.00 on Friday. Emmi has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,005.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $990.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.44.
Emmi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emmi
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.