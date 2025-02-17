Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMLZF remained flat at $990.00 on Friday. Emmi has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,005.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $990.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.44.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

