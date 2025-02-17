Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

SLB stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

