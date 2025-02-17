Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 68,775 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.70 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

