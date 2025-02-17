Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $223.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day moving average of $222.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

