Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

