Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 713.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,626 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

