Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.