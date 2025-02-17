Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 2,887,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,139. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,882 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after acquiring an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

