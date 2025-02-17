Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

