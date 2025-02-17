Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

