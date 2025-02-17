Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $96.81 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

