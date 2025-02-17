Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQEGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $96.81 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

