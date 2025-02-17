Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.