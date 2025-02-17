Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMZD opened at $11.07 on Monday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

