Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

