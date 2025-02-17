Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 9,815 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,043 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $32,572.89.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

