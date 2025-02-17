DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

