Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

