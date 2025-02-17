dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
dentalcorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS DNTCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,882. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.
dentalcorp Company Profile
