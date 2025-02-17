dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

dentalcorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNTCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,882. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

