Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DELL opened at $114.28 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

