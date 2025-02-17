Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Anchor Capital Management Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc owned about 1.09% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.2256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

