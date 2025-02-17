DDD Partners LLC Purchases 4,989 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

