DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

