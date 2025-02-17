Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dayforce by 66.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This trade represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

