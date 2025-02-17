Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,558,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

