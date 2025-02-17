Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in January

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.35 on Monday. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -148.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dana’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

