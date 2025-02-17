Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.