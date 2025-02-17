Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 82,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 163,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,667,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.