Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,377,000 after buying an additional 830,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 730,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 597,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

