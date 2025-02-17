Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

