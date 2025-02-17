Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

