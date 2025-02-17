Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cummins by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.08.

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $373.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.06 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

