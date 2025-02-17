CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.37 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

