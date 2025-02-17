Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 30 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,109.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,840.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,943.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.69.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

