Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

