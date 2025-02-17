Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $101.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.67 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

