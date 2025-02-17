Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

