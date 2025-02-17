Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $2,223,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,433,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMJ stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

